Police identify woman found dead on sidewalk

San Luis Obispo Police have identified the woman found dead on a sidewalk Jan. 4 as 29-year-old Nicole Cordone.

After an autopsy was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner, Cordone showed no signs of trauma and at this time foul play is not suspected, according to a news release.

The official cause of death will be released after toxicology tests and a detailed report from the San Luis Obispo County Medical Examiner are completed.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Cordone was being treated for several ongoing medical issues.

Cordone was found unresponsive at 6:10 a.m. on the 4400 block of Poinsettia. Emergency personnel rendered first aid, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SLOPD Captain Jeff Smith.