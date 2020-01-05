Resident pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on sidewalk

Foul play is not suspected after a San Luis Obispo woman was found unresponsive on a sidewalk early Sunday morning, according to San Luis Obispo Police (SLOPD).

At 6:10 a.m., San Luis Obispo City Fire and SLOPD responded to check the welfare of the 29-year-old resident on the 4400 block of Poinsettia.

Emergency personnel rendered first aid, but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SLOPD Captain Jeff Smith.

After an initial investigation, the cause of death is unknown and the subject had no signs of trauma. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The deceased subject has not been named at this time.