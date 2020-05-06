President Armstrong announces new provost Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore

Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore was named as Cal Poly’s new provost and Executive Vice President, starting August 3, 2020. In an email to the Cal Poly community, President Jeffrey Armstrong announced the end to the provost search.

Mary Pedersen served as interim provost and Executive Vice President for the university while the decision process took place.

“[Pedersen’s] steady hand and unwavering commitment to Cal Poly and student success have helped to maintain academic excellence and access to education for all students in the midst of this crisis,” Armstrong wrote.

The provost search committee was chaired by College of Engineering Dean Amy Fleischer and Academic Senate Chair Dustin Stegner.