Status of fall quarter is still uncertain, summer courses discounted

The status of fall quarter is still uncertain, but Cal Poly is still “optimistic and planning for students returning to campus and a return to some in-person, face-to-face instruction,” President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in an email to students Wednesday morning.

Depending on the situation, Cal Poly is preparing a combination of in-person learning with some virtual learning to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.

“Information – science and data – is changing daily, and decisions made now will have long-term impacts on the university. It’s important, then, that we take the time to make the best decisions we can with the information available now, even if that means decisions are made less quickly than we would like,” Armstrong wrote in the email.

More than 98 percent of classes originally scheduled for spring quarter are currently being held remotely.

Summer 2020

Summer quarter will be fully virtual with more classes being offered than typical summers.

Summer courses will be offered at a lower price, with significant financial aid available to those who need it, according to Armstrong. Additional financial aid is made possible by Joe Cotchett, a generous friend of the university, and an anonymous donor who have together given $350,000, according to the email.

