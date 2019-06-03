Proposed Business Building renovations would add coffee kiosk, study areas and analytics agency

The Orfalea College of Business (OCOB) is proposing a new addition to the current Business Building (building 3). The new two-story addition will occupy the current outdoor courtyard area.

The proposed 6,000 square-foot building will consist of two floors, each equipped with more study rooms, quiet study labs, group rooms, a lounge space, an analytics agency area and a coffee kiosk. The second level will include an outdoor deck and the bottom floor will border a redesigned courtyard.

“It’s a bit of a bummer to see the palm trees and grass area go, because I know everyone loves that, but I think it’ll be nice to have food and coffee and a place to study,” business administration junior John Castle said.

According to OCOB Dean Scott Dawson, discussion about renovations started back in 2015. The original plan was to remodel the entire building, but it was going to be a $30 million renovation. Instead, they came up with the idea of a smaller add-on that will cost about $10 million.

“Our current building lacks what people call ‘stickiness,'” Dawson said. “When students are done with class, they basically have no place to hang out.”

The business lab inside the Business Building was recently remodeled to offer another space for students to study between classes.

“The business lab is a good place to hang out, but I don’t think it’s big enough,” Dawson said. “There’s always a war for places to study and do group work.”

According to Dawson, the main goal of the project is to provide students with even more space to meet for group projects, study and relax.

“The idea is to make it so you’re stuck to the building,” business administration senior Taylor Allen said. “There’s no reason for you to leave. You have your food, you have your study space, your classes and your teachers.”

Architect firm AC Martin has finalized the design plans for the new addition, and the college is now in the fundraising stages. They have raised about $1.6 million out of the total $10 million project cost. Dawson said he hopes to have the fundraising done in two years.

“We need to be better, not the same,” Dawson said.