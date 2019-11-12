Go behind the scenes of Cal Poly Men’s Basketball in REBUILD Episode 2: Boot camp

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new era is beginning for Cal Poly Men’s Basketball. Mustang News follows the opening season of first year head coach John Smith and the rest of the team in the “REBUILD” series.

In episode two, go behind the scenes of the team’s summer boot camp.