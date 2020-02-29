Record number of passengers travel through SLO County airport

Nearly 545,000 passengers traveled through the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in 2019, the highest to date after opening a new terminal in 2017.

The busiest month was December, when 50,419 passengers traveled to and from the San Luis Obispo terminal, according to a news release.

United Airlines was the airport’s largest carrier with 294,799 passengers traveling between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, the news release said.

American Airlines, which offers four daily flights to Phoenix and twice-daily trips to Dallas Fort Worth, took a total of 199,421 travelers. Alaska Airlines has a daily flight to Seattle, which carried 48,607 passengers last year.

“We’re grateful for every guest who chooses to fly out of San Luis Obispo, and hope that they keep using their local airport,” Director of Airports for San Luis Obispo County Kevin Bumen said at a press conference.

For reference, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) served 87,534,384 passengers in 2018, according to the airport.

The airport is expected to see additional growth this year as Alaska Airlines introduced a nonstop flight to San Diego in January 2020 and will launch daily nonstop services to Portland starting in June.