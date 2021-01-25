Regional stay at home order lifted, restaurants can resume outdoor dining

San Luis Obispo County can resume outdoor dining services, but non-essential businesses must still to remain closed.

The regional stay at home order that has been in effect since December was lifted today, according to a California Department of Public Health (CDPH) press release.

Counties within the San Joaquin Valley, the Bay Area and Southern California regions, which were all under regional stay at home orders, are nearly all being moved to the purple tier in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to the press release. San Luis Obispo County, which was encompassed in the Southern California Region, will now fall under the purple “widespread” tier.

The purple tier means that the virus is widespread and that there are more than 8% of positive tests throughout the county. In this tier, many non-essential indoor businesses are closed, according to covid19.ca.gov. Each county can impose stricter rules if needed.

The limited stay at home order which limited non-essential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. has also been lifted, according to the press release.

The hospital surge order is still in place because of the high rate of cases throughout California, according to the press release. This order postpones non-life-threatening services in order to preserve services for patients sick with COVID-19, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Although the stay at home order has been lifted, it is still required that people wear masks, stay six feet apart and avoid large gatherings, according to the press release.