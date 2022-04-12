‘Returning to the theater:’ SLO Film Festival announces lineup

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has announced a lineup of 121 films it will showcase during its 28th annual event.

The festival, held from April 26 through May 1, includes feature films, short films and music videos.

“Returning to the theater is something all of us at the film festival have looked forward to for some time now, so we can hardly believe that moment is almost here,” San Luis Obispo Film Festival Director Skye McLennan said in a written statement.

The festival is opening with Sara Dosa’s documentary “Fire of Love” and closing with Isabel Castro’s documentary “Mija.” Both films will be shown at Fremont Theater.

Dosa’s “Fire of Love” follows the lives of a volcanologist couple and the ways their work and love intersected. Castro’s “Mija” follows a pair of Latina women working toward success in the music industry.

“Because we knew there would be such anticipation by San Luis Obispo film lovers, we took special care to not simply program the best films available to us, but to also make sure we brought back the signature events like Surf Nite that SLO Film Fest built its reputation on,” McLennan said in a news release.

Along with Surf Nite, the film festival will bring back Cal Poly Short Cuts, a selection of short films by Cal Poly students, and the Central Coast Filmmakers Showcase.

This year’s festival has both in-person and virtual offerings after being postponed due to the rise of the omicron variant.

Tickets for in-person events start at $12 for students and $15 for the general public. Tickets for virtual access start at $10 for students and $12 for the general public. To view the full festival lineup or ​purchase festival passes, visit https://slofilmfest.org.