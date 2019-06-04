Righthander Bobby Ay selected in the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks

After a successful season as a weekend starter, junior righthander Bobby Ay was selected in the ninth round of the MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ay was the 272nd overall pick. He finished his fourth year as a Mustang with a 9-1 record and a 3.27 ERA through 15 games. This career-best season came after a shoulder injury ended Ay’s 2018 season after the first game.

In his most recent game, Ay pitched seven scoreless innings on the way to a 3-0 shutout over the eventual Big West Champion, UC Santa Barbara, on May 23. He had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight Gauchos and walk three.

The Diamondbacks play in the National League West division and are currently 30-31. They finished the 2018 season with an 82-80 record.