45 percent of incoming students are minorities, making this the most diverse class to date

A total of 16,910 undergraduate students (freshmen and new transfers) were accepted to Cal Poly for Fall 2019 and a preliminary number of 5,769 — 908 transfers and 4,861 first-time freshmen — committed to enroll.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, all of the numbers included are “current but do not reflect the final official Fall 2019 enrollment.” Lazier said the numbers are subject to change throughout the summer.

Of the incoming students, 50.4 percent enrolled are men and 49.5 percent are women. For the first time, Cal Poly also included gender non-binary in their admissions trends data. There were 30 non-binary students who applied to Cal Poly. Ten were accepted and two enrolled, both as first-time freshmen.