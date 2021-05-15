Cal Poly Beach Volleyball’s historic season came to an end on May 8 after losses to #2 USC and #1 UCLA eliminated the Mustangs from the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The losses came as an unfortunate end to an otherwise thrilling season.

The Mustangs finished the season with an overall record of 24-11, marking the third time in the program’s seven-year history that the team has finished with 20+ wins. All eleven losses came from nationally ranked programs, and eight of the eleven were served from top-5 ranked teams. Regardless, Cal Poly’s season was enough to win the Big West Title and earn the ladies a berth in the program’s second ever NCAA Tournament.

Cal Poly started the season on the road with three wins and three losses after visits to Tallahassee and Los Angeles, but then surged ahead on a ten-game win streak. The latter half of the wins came during an all-Big West weekend at Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex in San Luis Obispo.