Softball suffers home defeat in final series of the season against UC San Diego

Cal Poly Softball lost two out of three games in their final series of the season. The Mustangs split a doubleheader on Friday, May 14 and played the final game on Saturday, May 15 inside Bob Janssen Field.

Cal Poly finished with an overall record of 13-22 and a record of 7-17 in Big West Conference play. UC San Diego finished with an overall record of 16-19, going 12-12 in the Big West for their first season in the conference.

Friday Game 1

Cal Poly kicked off the weekend series on a bad note with a tight loss in the extra eighth inning, their first extra-inning game since Feb 12. Junior pitcher Krystyna Allman (5-13) started on the mound and took the defeat where she tossed two strikeouts, allowed three runs and eight hits and committed one error over eight innings.

Despite the first three innings remaining scoreless, both teams were able to manage four hits apiece. The scoring opened in the top of the fourth when UC San Diego advanced to third base and scored after a fly ball bounced off a Mustang glove to go ahead 1-0.

However, Cal Poly quickly responded in the bottom of the inning when junior pinch hitter Kianah Corey hit a RBI double to center field to bring home freshman pinch runner Sydney Frankenberger and freshman catcher Kai Barrett to earn the first and only Mustang lead of the game at 2-1.

The action continued in the top of the sixth inning as the Tritons hit a RBI single up center field to even the score.

Both teams were retired in order in the seventh inning until UC San Diego scored a run in the top of the eighth inning after drawing a leadoff walk followed by a RBI single to clinch the victory, 3-2.

Friday Game 2

The Mustangs bounced back in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to even the series at 1-1. Senior right handed pitcher Dakota Casper (1-2) took her first victory of the year on the mound tossing two scoreless innings and only allowing one hit.

Allman pitched two innings of relief, tossed one strikeout and allowed one hit and one run.

The action started in the bottom of the second inning with Cal Poly opening the scoring after senior left fielder Jackie Napoli hit a RBI single to bring home Barrett for 1-0.

UC San Diego responded in the top of the third with a RBI single of their own to even the score. Freshman infielder Juju Sargent closed out the top of the inning with a heroic diving catch in right center field.

However, in the bottom of the third inning, the Mustangs picked up the pace with two more runs. Senior first baseman Hailey Martin hit a RBI double into deep right center field to bring home senior center fielder Noellah Ramos to put them ahead in the scoreboard.

Junior right fielder Lily Amos batted next and hit another RBI double, this time into left field, to bring home Martin and extend the Mustangs’ lead to 3-1.

After scoreless fourth, fifth and sixth innings from both teams, the Tritons looked to make a comeback in the top of the seventh after scoring a solo home run in just the first hit of the inning.

UC San Diego was unable to bite back and ultimately lost 3-2 in the second game of the weekend series.

The victory marked the 14th one-run game of the season for the Mustangs.

Saturday

Cal Poly suffered a heartbreaking 11-2 defeat on the third and final game of the series to close out the season.

Saturday’s game got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning with UC San Diego going up 1-0 after a Mustang fielding error and a RBI double into left center field. The Tritons continued their early momentum hitting two RBI singles to bring home two players to extend their lead to 3-1.

After a scoreless first inning for the Mustangs, senior designated player Shelby Jeffries put Cal Poly back into the game in the second by scoring a solo home run on just her first hit of the game, marking her 10th career home run.

The scoring continued in the top of the third inning as UC San Diego got a base hit into right field to extend their lead. The Tritons continued by advancing to third base off a passed ball and scoring a run on a double steal attempt to further extend their lead to 5-1.

The action continued in the top of the fourth inning with UC San Diego hitting a RBI single into center field to bring home their third baseman to pull away at 6-1. The Tritons scored another run off a sacrifice bunt to bring in their third baseman for 7-1.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Cal Poly got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth after Ramos hit a RBI single to bring home senior infielder Hannah Ramelot to cut the deficit 7-2.

UC San Diego continued to dominate late in the game in the top of the seventh inning bringing home two players off RBI singles to extend the lead to 9-2. The Tritons added two more runs for an 11-2 victory.