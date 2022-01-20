San Luis Obispo County reports most active COVID-19 cases yet

San Luis Obispo County currently has the highest level of active cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2,967 new cases and 3,573 current active cases.

“Now is the time to double-down on precautions, because Omicron is finding its way through every gap in protection,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in Friday’s press release.

Omicron cases currently make up about 90% of recent COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Center reported that there are 51 residents that are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and six in the ICU. Majority of hospitalizations consist of people aged 65-84. Currently ICU capacity in San Luis Obispo county is at 55%.

At Cal Poly, 520 students have tested positive in the past week and 2,000 Cal Poly students have tested positive since Oct. 20. These students have the opportunity to go into isolation at an on campus location or in a nearby hotel.

These numbers only reflect those who have been tested at a COVID-19 testing center and does not include those who test positive through at-home tests or do not have access to testing.

Borenstein urges that if you test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test to report the test to the county public health center.

“Things have changed rapidly throughout this whole pandemic, we evaluate and I am sure the state continues to evaluate the needs of the community based on an increase or decrease or changes in case counts,” County Public Health spokesperson Michelle Shoresman said.

There are currently no policy updates. Health officials, however, are urging people to wear medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks and to avoid large gatherings. These medical grade masks will be unavailable to Cal Poly students and must be purchased.