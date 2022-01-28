San Luis Obispo County reports nine more COVID-19 deaths in one week

On Jan. 21, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported four new COVID-related deaths. Four days later, the county said five more people had died from the virus.

The county has seen a total of 389 deaths due to COVID-19. The nine deaths the past week ranged in ages from 75 to 100.

“We send our condolences to their loved ones during this difficult and sorrowful time,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a press release. “This is a sad reminder that we must do all we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this surge of infections.”

County Public Health confirmed 2,134 cases this week. This month, there were more than 11,000 cases in total in the county. In January 2021, the county had 7,437 cases.

There are currently 54 patients being treated in the hospital for severe COVID-19 illness and 10 are in the intensive care unit.

Not counting at-home rapid tests, the county estimates that there are more than 2,000 cases that have yet to be confirmed by the public health department, according to the press release.

“We urge our community members to stay home if you’re sick, get tested, and please wear a mask in indoor public spaces to protect yourself and others from this terrible and painful disease,” Borenstein said in the press release.

The Public Health Department said they want to remind the community that vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, the Public Health Department and mobile clinics. The surgical or KN95 masks are going to provide the most protection from the virus and are still required to be worn indoors.

To make an appointment, visit www.slopublichhealth.org/vaccines or call 833-422-4255.