San Luis Obispo County to reopen additional businesses with modifications — including dine-in restaurants and retail stores

San Luis Obispo County is allowed to move through the later phase of stage two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Road Map — which would reopen more in-person services including retail stores and dine-in restaurants.

Retail stores, shopping malls and swap meets, along with dine-in restaurants and schools fall within the later phase of stage two.

These services would reopen with modifications as dine-in restaurants with bars and gaming areas are not included in stage two.

The county submitted an attestation to move forward in stage two on May 19. San Luis Obispo County has met the criteria to move more quickly through stage two, according to the California Public Health Department.

Counties must show that there has not been an increase greater than five percent in coronavirus hospitalizations in the past week or that there have been fewer than 20 patients hospitalized in one day in the past two weeks, according to state guidelines.

As of Wednesday, May 2o, the county had a peak of six hospitalized patients in the past two weeks with three patients hospitalized currently.

Counties must also show that there has not been more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days or a positive test rate less than eight percent.

According to the county’s attestation paperwork, the average percentage of positive test rates “continues to decline. The county went from 10 percent in the earlier weeks of testing to five to seven percent through April. The positive test rate is now less than one percent, according to the attestation.

In a press conference on Monday, May 18, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said the university remains optimistic that students will be able to return in the fall. However, if the county is in stage two of Newsom’s Resilience Road Map in August, the university may wait two to four weeks to start fall quarter to see if they can offer in-person classes.

On May 8, curbside retail, childcare for those outside of the essential workforce, office-based businesses, car washes, residential shared pools, and outdoor museums or open gallery spaces could reopen with modifications. Manufacturers as well as logistics and warehouses of supply chains that support retail businesses could also reopen.