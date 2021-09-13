San Luis Obispo is coming alive with the return of in-person events

In-person events are coming back to San Luis Obispo in full swing as vaccines are being administered and large gatherings are seeming more feasible. Below is a list of in-person events happening all around San Luis Obispo County this fall.

Sept. 22 – St. Vincent (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

Rock singer St. Vincent is performing her “Daddy’s Home” album in Paso Robles. Tickets for the show start at around $40.

Sept. 24 – Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour (Fremont Theater)

The comedian and co-creator of the Emmy nominated series “2 Broke Girls” is coming to the Fremont theater the Friday of week one.

Sept. 25 – Lost in Love Tour: MC Magic (Fremont Theater)

This event will feature MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Jay Roxxx and Bella. Tickets start at $50.

Oct. 2 – Brett Young: The Weekends Tour (Avila Beach Resort)

Country singer Brett Young will make his way to the beach and will perform with openers Maddie & Tae and Filmore. Tickets start at $47.

Oct. 4 – Saint Motel: The Motion Pictures Show (Fremont Theater) (CANCELLED DUE TO COVID)

The pop alternative band will be taking over the Fremont’s stage on a Monday night and is an 18+ event. Tickets start at $23.

Oct. 9 – San Luis Obispo Oktoberfest (Madonna Inn)

Celebrate German food, music and beer the California way at this annual event. It is from 5-9 p.m. and more information can be found on Facebook.

Oct. 9 – Pennywise (Fremont Theater)

The California-based punk rock band is coming to San Luis Obispo for their “Deviates the Line” tour and tickets start at $33.

Oct. 10 – Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

For those prepared to rock out hard-core, this one is for you. Tickets for Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes start at $45 for lawn seats.

Oct. 14 and 15 – Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

The bands are taking over the stage for not one but two nights in October. Tickets start at around $70.

Oct. 15 – Colter Wall (Fremont Theater)

This all-ages country show is currently sold out but tickets are available through ticket exchange for those who still don’t want to miss out.

Oct. 18 – Tanya Tucker (Fremont Theater)

The country icon who became popular back in 1972 with her hit “Delta Dawn” is coming to the Fremont Theater with special guest Aubrie Sellers. Tickets are still available, starting at $40.

Oct. 18 – A Day to Remember (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

Tickets for this Monday show start at around $50 for everyone ready to jam along with this rock band.

Oct 19. – Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

The two bands will be rocking out in Paso Robles on a Tuesday night in October. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $45.

Oct. 22 – Whethan (Fremont Theater)

A Cal Poly favorite is coming back to San Luis Obispo. The DJ Whethan will be performing live for an 18+ show. The tickets start at $23.

Oct. 22 – Fitz and the Tantrums (Vina Robles Amphitheatre)

The alternative pop band, famous for their songs “Handclap” and “Out of my League,” will take the stage in Paso Robles the same night as Whethan is in San Luis Obispo. Tickets start at $36 for lawn seating.

Oct. 31 – Summer Salt (SLO Brew Rock)

Spend your Halloween with some live music over at The Rock this year! Tickets start at $21.

Nov. 5 – The Garden (Fremont Theater)

The experimental rock band is making their way to the Fremont theater for a sold-out show and tickets are currently available through ticket exchange.

Nov. 7 – Justin Moore (Madonna Inn)

Justin Moore wanted to bring it back to the beach this tour, so he’s bringing his country tunes to San Luis Obispo this fall. Tickets are $42.

Nov. 11 – Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers (SLO Brew Rock)

The Sacramento-born rapper is on his “Artificial Scarcity” tour and is hitting San Luis Obispo in November, on Veterans Day. Tickets are $23 if bought in advance or $28 if bought at the door.

Nov. 12 – Japanese Breakfast (Madonna Inn)

A KCPR favorite, Japanese Breakfast is hitting up San Luis Obispo on their tour in November for this all-ages event. Tickets start at $30.

Nov. 14 – Chicano Batman (Fremont Theater)

Tickets for this show start at $33 and Chicano Batman will be joined by the band Los Retros.

Nov. 16 – TOPS (SLO Brew Rock)

For those ready to party, this one is for you. TOPS is on their “Party Again” tour after their last tour got canceled. Tickets start at $15.

Nov. 21 – Dawes (Fremont Theater)

On their “Good Luck with Whatever” tour, Dawes is coming to San Luis Obispo along with Erin Rae right before Thanksgiving. Tickets start at $33.

Dec. 16 – TV Girl (SLO Brew Rock)

For that post-finals release, TV Girl’s concert might be it. It is currently sold out but tickets may be available via resale.

*Story was edited to reflect the status of the concerts