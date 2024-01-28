Senior guard Kobe Sanders continues his senior season tear, scoring 32 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Cal Poly Men’s Basketball fell to Hawai’i 83-73.

Cal Poly’s record drops to 4–17 overall, and is still looking for their first win in Big West play after nine games.

Junior guard Aidan Prukop also posted a notable performance, smashing his previous nine career-high points with 23. He made four threes on 8-14 shooting for the night and secured five boards.

The Rainbow Wahine turned the ball over eight times, but the Mustangs struggled to capitalize, garnering just seven points off turnovers, which all came in the second half. Hawai’i took 25 points off of Cal Poly’s 14 turnovers.

Cal Poly trailed by three points at halftime, but the deficit increased to ten points before the Mustangs scored their first bucket in the second half.

Playing from behind for the entire second half, the Mustangs fouled continuously. Prukop, freshman guard Quentin Jones, and junior center Joel Armotrading all fouled out.

The Rainbow Wahine hit 31 of 37 free throws in the second half. The Mustangs struggled to come back as a result, and they could not cut the lead below seven despite Sanders scoring 23 in the second half.

Coming into the second half of conference play, the Mustangs have two tough matchups next week at home. The Mustangs will take on UC Irvine on Thursday, Feb. 1, and play UC Davis on Saturday.