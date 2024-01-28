Cal Poly Track and Field participated in the UW Invitational at Dempsey Indoor on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27.

Day 1

On the men’s side, 2023 NCAA West Preliminaries qualifier sophomore Rory Devaney eclipsed his own program record with a weight throw of 63 feet, 5 inches. This throw beats his previous record that he set on Jan. 13 at the UW Indoor Preview by 9.25 inches.

Redshirt freshman Aidan Dimick and freshman Jude DeVries both competed in the 3000 meter. Dimick set a new personal best with a time of 8:11.15 to secure third in his heat. His time is good for third in school history. DeVries finished with a time of 8:24.35.

Freshman Ben Kin Ho Tsang set a new program record in the men’s 60 hurdles with a time of 8.59 in his first meet as a Mustang.

Redshirt senior Kevin Schmitt placed eighth in the high jump with a leap of 6-2.75.

Senior Zack Volpe placed 11th in the pole vault with a mark of 15-5.75.

On the women’s side, there were even more personal records set. Junior Melody Nwagwu set a new indoor personal best in the women’s triple jump at 39-3.25, good for fourth place. Freshman Kalia Estes set a PR of 8.99 in the women’s 60 hurdles in her first meet as a Mustang.

Graduate student Shelby Daniele placed an impressive second in the women’s 200-meter with a time of 24.73. This comes after setting her personal best of 24.53 at the UW Indoor Preview on Jan. 13.

Junior Lariel Henley finished sixth in the high jump, matching her personal best at 5-5.

Day 2

The Mustangs had an impressive day 2, securing some victories and continuing the record-setting that they’ve been doing all weekend.

Senior Chase Walter, sophomore MacGregor TeSelle, Kin Ho Tsang, and senior Joey Souto won the men’s 4×400 relay with a time of 3:13.51, making it the second year in a row that Cal Poly has claimed victory in the event.

TeSelle and Souto performed well in their personal events as well, both breaking school records. TeSelle ran a PR of 6.85 in the men’s 60, finishing sixth, and Souto ran a PR of 48.61 in the men’s 400, finishing seventh.

Junior Corban Payne finished first in men’s shot put at 54 feet, 7.25 inches, beating his own program record by two feet.

With a time of 3:59:38, good for second in school history, junior Spencer Pickren finished 15th in the mile. Pickren is the fourth athlete in Cal Poly history to run a sub-four-minute mile.

In the women’s 60-meter dash, Shelby Daniele finished third with a time of 7.53, a PR. Her time puts Daniele at number two all-time at Cal Poly.

The women’s group of all freshmen Jordan Jackson, Kalia Estes, Ava Fortier and Elianah DeMange finished fifth in the 4×400 relay.

Melody Nwagwu hit a mark of 18-11.75, good for fifth in the women’s long jump.

Up next, the Mustangs will return to Washington again for the Husky Classic on Feb. 9-10.

