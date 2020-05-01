Scout Coffee adapts during coronavirus

Local coffee shop Scout Coffee remains open, but has remodeled their business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

When the shelter-in-place order took effect, Scout Coffee began taking online orders for customers to pick up at their second location, 880 Foothill Blvd.

Customers can also order in person at the window, but most business comes from online orders.

The shelter-in-place order encouraged the coffee shop to offer online orders, Scout Coffee Manager Ryan Toleco said.

“It gave us the extra push to start it up to find a new way for customers to come in,” Toleco said.

There are two open windows at Scout Coffee, one to check in for online orders and one to pick up the orders. Scout allows customers to order at the window, but strongly encourages everyone to use the website. The local shop marked the pavement to keep customers six feet away from each other while standing in line.

Scout Coffee also provides curbside pick-up for online orders if necessary.

Products available for online order include “drinks, pastries, frozen cookie dough, whole bean coffee, shelter at home packs, granola, and more,” according to the Scout Coffee website.

The shelter-in-home packs were created to give Scout customers a taste of the coffee shop experience, Toleco said. The packs include all the elements to make a Scout beverage at home, such as mugs, tea leaves, and ground coffee.

“It’s a fun way for people to bring the Scout experience home with them,” Toleco said.

Scout Coffee also began selling fresh food, such as avocado toast and whole grain oatmeal, when the shelter-in-place began.

No employees had to be laid off from Scout Coffee. However, many employees are Cal Poly students and returned to their permanent residences. Only about 10 employees are working now, Toleco said.

Scout Coffee now closes at 2:30 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturdays, they remain open until 4:30 p.m.

With less employees working, the shop often has longer wait times for customers, Toleco said. Even so, the community still shows up to Scout Coffee, both new customers and regulars.

“Coffee knows no age,” Toleco said. “We offer something for everyone.”