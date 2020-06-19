Search for missing business administration junior Malcolm Davis called off, family plans for celebration of life

Business administration junior Malcolm Davis went missing on June 9, while on a spearfishing trip with friends off Mahukona Beach Park, located on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Davis was a member of Cal Poly’s Triathlon club sports team.

In a university-wide email, President Jeffrey Armstrong announced that the search for Davis was called off and the family prepares to host a celebration of his life this coming weekend.

The Instagram account @alohaformalcolm was created to provide updates to friends and family of Davis. Its most recent post asks for donations to the Malcolm Davis Memorial Fund.

The fund seeks to “continue Malcolm’s legacy in areas he cared deeply about” such as Water Safety, High School Innovation, The Kohala High School Track Restoration Project, and youth scholarship programs,” the post read.

Additional information can be found at the public Facebook page, Aloha for Malcolm, Davis’s family set up for him.

Counseling services are available virtually for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511. For additional support, please contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.