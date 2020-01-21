Second Grand Avenue traffic light activation scheduled for this week

Activation of a new stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pacheco Way is set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

The planned installation was delayed after the manufacturer was unable to deliver the light pole on time. The light was initially supposed to be activated over winter break.

This light is part of a larger $529,000 yakʔitʸutʸu project aimed at improving pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow at the busy intersection, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Once installed, the timing of the light will be programmed into February.

“The traffic signal system will better manage university traffic during peak commute times,” an announcement of the light read.

Traffic-motion cameras will take into consideration vehicular traffic and bicycle traffic to ensure greater safety, according to an announcement.

Earlier this academic year, an existing traffic light was reactivated in front of Yosemite Hall on Grand Avenue.