Security escorts residents through Cedar Creek ‘rape tunnel’ after homeless man seen hoarding girls’ underwear

Security guards started offering personal escorts for students walking through the tunnel to the Cedar Creek apartments, often referred to as the “rape tunnel,” this weekend. This comes after students reported that a homeless man living in the tunnel was hoarding girls’ underwear and chasing after those who walked through the tunnel, according to Cedar Creek Association head of security Brian Haggerty.

The homeless man has lived in the tunnel since the start of Winter break, Haggerty said. Students said he is a male in his 50s or 60s with long, white hair. He typically wears torn jeans.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is actively searching for him, but he has not been seen in the tunnel since Saturday, according to Haggerty.

Security guards who work for the Cedar Creek Association said they want students to know that they are available to walk them through the tunnel Thursday night through Sunday morning when they are on site. If the guards are not there, they can be reached at 805-705-2919. San Luis Obispo Police are also willing to come and help walk you through, according to Haggerty.

The tunnel runs parallel to California Boulevard.