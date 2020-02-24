Power outage affects more than 700 customers near Cal Poly

Seven hundred and fifty customers are without power in San Luis Obispo. The power outage occurred at approximately 5:21 p.m., according to the Pacific Gas and Electric.

The outage spans from North Chorro Street to Patricia Drive and Foothill Boulevard up to Westmont Avenue, according to the PG&E website.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

According to the PG&E, power should be fully restored by 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.