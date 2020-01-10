“[Students] come up with a product, develop a product, develop a marketing plan, develop a manufacturing plan, sell more units than they can sell to friends and family and get it all done in 10 weeks,” ITP professor Jim Bentley said.

Video by Jayna Dunning

This quarter, the class was divided into three team projects: Herban Garden, Hitch Locker and A La Carte.

Herban Garden is a miniature indoor garden in a wooden box, with an LED light at the top to grow fresh herbs year-round. Hitch Locker is a customizable car hitch cover with a locking pin that can store valuable items like a wallet or car keys. Lastly, A La Carte is a multi-use mobile beverage cart that provides additional shelving and storage.

ITP Senior Luke Adler says group members have each been putting in nearly 30 to 40 hours in the lab each week working on the Herban Garden, and that although it’s been strenuous, “it’s been rewarding to see what it takes to grow a business from the ground up.” Herban Garden is currently working building 145 units that will be completed in the next few weeks.