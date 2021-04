English senior Alex Catlett is finishing out his college career with a research paper on the relevancies of Bertolt Brecht’s plays. Brecht was a playwright during the rise of the Nazi party in Germany, and used the play to criticize their movement. Catlett is writing about how systemic oppression in the United States mirrors what Brecht’s warnings in the play. He hopes to finish his paper at the end of spring quarter and publish his work to educate Cal Poly about his findings.