Senior Project Spotlight: Students create artificial intelligence for reporters

Computer engineering senior Clay Rosenthal is working on his senior project that could potentially help reporters cover stories that aren’t as prevalent in media, he said. Rosenthal is working alongside a team of undergraduate and graduate students on a project they call “AI 4 Reporters.” Their goal is to create artificial intelligence that can recognize important matters in state congressional hearings and then summarize it for reporters to use. Since government hearings tend to attract less attention at the local level, “AI 4 Reporters” would help reporters sift through all the votes and speeches to find the important pieces the public should know, Rosenthal said.