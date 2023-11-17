In 2022, over 9,000 people visited the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden for an evening of lights, art and nature, according to SLO Botanical Garden executive director Janine Stillman. This year the garden is bringing back Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor experience covering over eight acres of the garden, from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

“I think the inspiration for me has always been the land,” project manager Jon McGann said.

The purpose of Nature Nights is to highlight the garden’s characteristics. The garden specifically showcases plants from mediterranean climates around the world.

“We’re making it even more relevant to the garden this year,” Stillman said. “You’re not going to see blow up Santa’s and Christmas lights in the shape of reindeer, you’re going to see beautifully wrapped trees and beautifully lit plants and bushes.”

While the gardens cover 150 acres of San Luis Obispo County, Nature Nights will only be displayed in the children’s area, welcome area and display garden of the botanical garden.

Some exhibits to look forward include the “very large, very extensive wine bottle exhibit,” McGann said. The exhibit will showcase over 1,200 collected wine bottles lit up along the hillside. The bottles on display have been donated from local vineyards, restaurants and volunteers.

“You’re getting to see some original creations for the first time,” McGann said.

Another exhibit that will be showcased during Nature Nights will be in the children’s garden where teardrop lights will be hung from oak trees.

All displays present during Nature Nights will be homemade by members and volunteers of the garden. The San Luis Obispo botanical garden has over 185 volunteers working to create and install these displays, according to Kathrine Rowe, the interim program coordinator for the garden. Other local artists and musicians will also be featured throughout the month.

Performing artists will include B Hive, Hakeem, Deuces Wild and Emily Smith. There will also be seasonal performances from Bellisima Hand Bells and the Jingle Bells. Attendees of the garden’s opening night on Nov. 16 can expect food, wine and cocktails to be served and Joy Polloi, an electric folk and acoustic rock band, to perform.

Along with different performances, the garden will be featuring a Crave Mini Donuts food truck in December.

After opening night, Nature Nights will continue on Friday and Saturday nights until the end of December and as well on Wednesday Nov. 22. Tickets for adults are $27 and $17 for youth. Students and faculty will be offered a 15% discount for any night of the show if they use the code MUSTANG15.

Proceeds from Nature Nights will go back to the garden and allow them to host similar events in the future.

“We’re trying really hard to make daily improvements and upgrades to the space, so the visitors come and see new and dynamic things happening all the time,” Stillman said.

To purchase tickets, visit my805tix.com/e/nature-nights-2023.