On Wednesday, Taco Bell opened at Poly Canyon Village on the Cal Poly campus. It is open from 7 – 10 a.m. for breakfast and then reopens from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.

Campus Dining’s new addition will be located adjacent to Market Poly Canyon. This location offers a limited menu of fan favorites such as the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, the Crunch Wrap Supreme, Nachos Bell Grande and more.

Students are able to use their dining dollars at the new Taco Bell location, with ordering available in person and via the Grubhub app.

Communications Specialist Aaron Lambert said that Campus Dining prioritizes the preferences and feedback given by students.

According to Lambert, with the long-planned move of the temporary Chick-fil-A into 1901 Marketplace, Campus Dining had to find another concept to add to this spot.

“Due to the overwhelming popularity of Taco Bell in focus groups and surveys, Campus Dining leadership knew this was something students wanted, and it would be successful for the long haul,” Lambert said.

Interdisciplinary studies sophomore Dylan Zellers is one of many students who ordered from the new Taco Bell location.

“Honestly, I think it’s a really good addition and people are really happy about it,” Zellers said. “I think I’m definitely going to go there a lot.”