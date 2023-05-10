The City of San Luis Obispo started Public Service Recognition Week, a period meant to honor public service workers like teachers, firefighters, police officers, childcare workers and others.

“Public service workers are the backbone of our community, and we are grateful for their commitment to serving everyone who lives here, works here, and visits San Luis Obispo,” San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart said in the release.

From May 7 to 13, residents are encouraged to send messages sharing their appreciation for city workers whom they wish to recognize, according to the release.

“We are really focused on people serving people,” Public Communications Director Whitney Szentesi said. “Oftentimes a lot of the work goes unnoticed … and Public Service Recognition Week is an opportunity to shine a light on some of the things that keep our community running.”

The city listed six reasons why public workers should be recognized, including that public service workers “keep us safe,” “educate the next generation,” “provide essential healthcare services,” “keep our communities running” and “help those in need.”

On May 2, mayor Stewart signed a proclamation to officially declare May 7-13, 2023 as Public Service Week.

Since 2017, the state of California has participated in the week of celebration, according to the state’s website. The week has been celebrated throughout the nation since 1985 with celebrations taking place during the first week of May.