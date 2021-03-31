SLO County extends vaccination eligibility to residents ages 30 years and older

About 60,000 San Luis Obispo County residents ages 30 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated as early as next week, according to a press release.

Other eligible groups to receive the vaccine include residents ages 50 years and older, workers in food and agriculture, education and childcare, healthcare and emergency services and anyone ages 16 years or older who have certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the press release that it may take one to three weeks for residents to receive an appointment through the county’s registry, but that it is “worth the wait.” She said the county is ensuring that those at the highest risk of COVID-19 are next for appointments.

The county is able to administer about 10,000 first doses next week, according to a press release.

Although vaccines are being provided at local pharmacies, it is not guaranteed that they will offer the vaccine to the extended age group yet. Residents that are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the county’s requirements will be guaranteed to receive a vaccine at one of the county’s vaccine clinics, according to the press release.

San Luis Obispo County vaccine clinics are located at Cuesta College, Paso Robles Event Center and South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande.

The next group to be vaccinated is all residents ages 16 years and older starting April 15. This is a statewide initiative that includes all Californians, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state’s guidelines allow all individuals 50 to 64-years-old also eligible for vaccines starting April 1, but San Luis Obispo County has been vaccinating this group since March 22, according to a press release.

Eligible residents may register through the county’s website to receive a vaccine, or call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 or (805) 781-4280.