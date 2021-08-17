SLO County Summer: Blues Baseball

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit right after collegiate baseball started, its players found themselves without any practice, games, or a team.

But as restrictions and guidelines ease, America’s pastime is back.

The San Luis Obispo Blues started in 1946 as a group of World War II veterans. Now, 75 years later, they are a wooden bat team giving collegiate players a place to keep up their skills during the summer.

The Blues’ season runs from June 11 to August 6. The season includes promotional events such as firework nights, youth camps, fundraisers, and more. To find out more information visit the website bluesbaseball.com.