Day 10: Kristin Smart hearing updates

It was a late start to the day for the Paul and Ruben Flores preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart case. The court invited the media and public in at 11:07 a.m. only to be adjourned less than 10 minutes later.

During that time, it was announced that the extended chambers conference that morning focused on scheduling several motions filed. The motions are said to be ruled on this Friday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.

One of the motions discussed today was a request by the defense to release Paul Flores from custody with conditions or reasonable bail. This was based on the preliminary hearing being adjourned instead of continuous, meaning occurring over consecutive days. The defense said this is a change in circumstances.

Judge Craig van Rooyan denied the request and kept the bail at no bail. Paul and Ruben Flores then both waived the right to a continuous hearing.

Court proceedings have ended until Friday morning.

For a deeper look into the Flores preliminary hearing so far, click here.