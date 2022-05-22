SLO Pridefest is happening at Laguna Lake Park this weekend. Here’s how to attend

The San Luis Obispo Pridefest began Friday and is continuing through Sunday at Laguna Lake Park — featuring a fundraiser, live music, art and more.

The three-day event is put on by San Luis Obispo’s Gala Pride & Diversity Center, whose mission is to “support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions to strengthen and unite our central coast community,” according to their website.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Gala Pride & Diversity Center. The donations raised go towards paying for the staff, as well as the programs and events that the center puts on throughout the year.

Communications senior Vanessa Roscoe said this festival is one way to show San Luis Obispo’s support for its LGBTQ community.

“It’s nice to give the LGBTQ community a space to connect with each other as well as meet people who are a part and supportive of the community,” Roscoe said.

The festival pass is free both Saturday and Sunday and gates open at 10 a.m. Attendees must register for the various activities in addition to the general festival.

The Cal Poly Pride Center, a partner organization that has been advertising the event, posted on its Instagram that the weekend activities include “amazing local bands and artists at our main stage along with a DJ stage, Art showcase, Resource Fair, Drag show, food trucks, and more.”

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a full music line up, including artists and DJs such as Chad Fortin, Uncle Miko and DJ Steph West.

Cal Poly students will be performing throughout the weekend, including singer Melissa Scarpelli and a cappella groups from Cal Poly such as “That’s The Key” and “Take it SLO.”

Tickets can be bought on the SLO Pride website, at www.slopride.com.