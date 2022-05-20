Cal Poly class brings student-made goods to the Apple Farm Inn, reaching record-high sales

A Cal Poly experience industry management class launched the ‘Cal Poly Corner’ at the Apple Farm Inn marketplace on May 15. The event Cal Poly Corner features student-made goods including Cal Poly cheese, chocolate, BBQ sauce, jam and wine.

“I would say the launch of it was highly successful,” Apple Farm Inn General Manager Sean Nolan said.

The launch brought in the highest revenue ever recorded in one day at the marketplace, according to student reports. Attendees enjoyed Cal Poly product samples at the event and student musicians performed.

The class – RPTA 321: Visitor Services in Experience Industry Management – is designed to simulate a real-world experiential marketing project, according to the syllabus. A team of 16 students designed, planned and executed the launch, with the goal of establishing a centralized retail location for Cal Poly goods.

“It seemed like it was a natural, symbiotic relationship between our guests and Cal Poly,” Nolan said.

Business administration senior Courtney Kaia said she has enjoyed the class because it has given her a different perspective on marketing.

“The class is in a different department [than business] but it ties in with my marketing concentration,” Kaia said. “It’s cool to take something I know a lot about and see a different take on it. I love that it’s my last quarter of college and I’m working with students I’ve never met.”

The Apple Farm Inn intends to keep the Cal Poly Corner as a permanent installation, according to Nolan.

New management took over the Apple Farm Inn on September 1, 2020, and have since worked to renovate the property. Part of this renovation included updating the marketplace to carry local goods and products.

“It was the vision of our ownership group that we should celebrate all of the beautiful things that are made in the county,” Nolan said.

The marketplace features a newly-updated cellar room that offers liquor, wine, cider and beer tastings, according to Nolan. They also plan to update all of the guest rooms by the end of the year.