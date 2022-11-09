Editor’s note: This story will be updated as election results are published.

Incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) is in the lead for San Luis Obispo’s District 24 seat with about 63.91% of the vote, according to the county’s initial report.

This would be Carbajal’s fourth term in the House of Representatives. He is running against Republican candidate Dr. Brad Allen.

Carbajal has received 21,032 of the 32,907 votes casted. The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has only published results from mail-in ballots that have been tabulated so far.

Allen received 36% of the vote, or 11,875 ballots.

Salud Carbajal shared his priorities with Mustang News when running for reelection in 2020.

In the House, Carbajal serves on the Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Agriculture and is Vice Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The 24th District comprises San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as part of Ventura County.

As a veteran and graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara, Carbajal was first elected as Congressman in 2017. His platform priorities include defense, education, environment and energy, health, immigration, jobs and economic development, preventing gun violence, transportation and infrastructure, veterans and military families and voting and civil rights.