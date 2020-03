SLOcalized breaks down the nation’s top stories for Cal Poly students. Learn about what’s going on and why it matters with each episode hosted by Mustang News reporter Kallyn Hobmann.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, stores across the United States have been selling out of items such as toilet paper, paper towels, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer. Learn more about the state of the local stores in San Luis Obispo.