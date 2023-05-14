Cal Poly Softball capped off its season with a series victory over UC San Diego on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at Bob Janssen Field.

The Mustangs (19-23, 12-15 Big West) fell in the series opener but bounced back with a pair of wins to close out the year against the Tritons (19-33, 9-18 Big West).

Friday Game One

Cal Poly dropped the series opener by the score of 4-3.

Freshman righthander Sophia Ramuno pitched all seven innings, allowing a total of four hits, the first of which came in the fourth inning.

The scoring began in that fourth inning, with the Tritons picking up an RBI double to claim the 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered back in the bottom of the fourth with two runs of their own to pick up their first lead of the game.

After sophomore center fielder Jessica Clements got on, junior right fielder Juju Sargent drove her in with an RBI single up the middle.

Freshman third baseman Mylina Garza then singled, which advanced Sargent to third and set up sophomore catcher Julia Barnett for an RBI single of her own.

Both teams went scoreless in the fifth, but the UC San Diego offense got back on track with a bases-loaded double in the sixth that brought home three runs to jump back ahead 4-2.

Cal Poly picked up one more run in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a bases-loaded walk by freshman left fielder Kiara Blanchard, but that was all they could manage for the final two innings.

Friday Game Two

Cal Poly cruised to a 6-1 victory over UC San Diego in the latter half of the doubleheader on Friday.

Sophomore starter Paige Maier threw a complete game gem, only allowing one run on six hits to pick up her fifth win on the season.

The Mustangs opened up the scoring in the first inning with a squeeze bunt by sophomore second baseman Caroline Allman that scored Clements.

After a scoreless second inning, Clements delivered an RBI double in the third to extend the Cal Poly lead to 2-0.

The Mustang offense was then held in check until the sixth inning while the Tritons managed one run in the fourth.

In that sixth inning, Cal Poly blew the game wide open by scoring four runs and expanding on the 2-1 lead.

Junior pinch hitter Claire Early delivered with an RBI single to begin the scoring, while junior first baseman Kai Barrett and Allman followed with RBI singles of their own to put the game out of reach at 6-1.

Saturday

The Mustangs rounded out their season with a series victory after a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Ramuno was dominant in the circle for Cal Poly, going seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out nine Tritons.

While it was the Ramuno show on the pitching side, the Mustang offense didn’t offer much support. However, one run proved to be enough.

The one run came in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI double from Garza that scored Allman.

Cal Poly ends the season in seventh place in the Big West, failing to reach a .500 conference record after finishing one game above .500 last season.