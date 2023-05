https://youtu.be/T0aJchxwQ4c

The Cal Poly Truck and Tractor Pull is an annual Open House tradition put on by the CP Tractor Pull Club. This year’s event differed from previous years both in location and time and was almost canceled until the rodeo program lended use of its grounds.

Mustang News reporter Victoria Bochniak takes us behind the scene and into the heart of the tractor pull community.