Softball suffers three-game sweep against UCSB

Cal Poly Softball (8-11) suffered a sweep against UCSB (8-18) in a three-game series on April 2-3 at Campus Diamond in Santa Barbara.

Friday Doubleheader

In the first game of the Friday doubleheader to kick off the series, Cal Poly fell to UCSB by a score of 9-8 despite a late comeback by the Mustangs.

Junior Krystyna Allman started for Cal Poly and would pitch the entirety of the first game of the day.

After three scoreless innings from both sides, junior catcher Lily Amos got the scoring started with a solo home run over the left field wall, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

However, the Gauchos quickly answered with six of their own in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, allowing UCSB to pull out to a 6-1 lead late in the seven inning matchup.

Cal Poly got two runs back in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of senior first baseman Hailey Martin. Martin’s first home run of the season cut the Gaucho lead to just three, making it a 6-3 game heading into the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom half, UCSB got one run back, extending their lead to 7-3 with the Mustangs having just one more opportunity at the plate in the top of the seventh.

Cal Poly made the most of this opportunity, scoring five runs to take the 8-7 lead. Senior pitcher Shelby Jeffries began the scoring in the final inning with a three-run shot over the left field wall, which was followed up by a solo home run from junior infielder Maddie Amos. After the third and fourth home runs of the game for the Mustangs, they were able to score the go-ahead run courtesy of an error in the field by the Gauchos.

Unfortunately for Cal Poly, UCSB had some late game heroics of their own, as they recorded a RBI double and RBI single to walk it off 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh.

The Mustangs dropped game two of the Friday doubleheader as well, losing to UCSB 7-6.

Jeffries started the game for Cal Poly and was relieved by Allman and senior pitcher Dakota Casper. Each pitcher threw two innings apiece.

Both teams were held without a run in the first inning and the Gauchos got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a four-run inning, giving them an early 4-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered the four runs from UCSB with two runs of their own in the top of the third. The first of these runs came courtesy of a RBI double by Maddie Amos, while the second was a result of a sacrifice fly by Martin.

After holding the Gauchos scoreless in the bottom of the third, the Mustang offense’s momentum continued into the top of the fourth as three runs came across the plate. Maddie Amos’ second RBI double of the game drove home two while Lily Amos added a RBI single to cap off the inning and give Cal Poly a 5-4 lead.

However, the lead did not last long. The UCSB offense answered with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead, 7-5.

The Mustangs were able to scratch a run across in the top of the sixth thanks to a bases loaded walk, but their late comeback efforts were not enough as they fell by the score of 7-6.

Saturday

In the final game of the series the Gauchos completed the sweep of the Mustangs, winning 9-6.

Allman, Jeffries and Casper all pitched for Cal Poly for the second game in a row.

UCSB was the first team to get a run across in the bottom of the second inning by way of a home run, giving them a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs answered that run by taking a 2-1 lead in the top of the third thanks to a two-run home run by Maddie Amos.

Similar to the second game of the Friday doubleheader, the Cal Poly lead did not last long. UCSB bounced back in the bottom of the third with five runs, recapturing the lead, 6-2.

In the top of the fourth, the Mustangs cut into the Gaucho lead after pushing across two runs after an error in the field and a RBI single from senior outfielder Noellah Ramos. A scoreless bottom half for UCSB had the Gauchos leading 6-4 heading into the fifth.

The Mustangs got another run back in the top of the fifth courtesy of a Lily Amos RBI double, cutting the UCSB lead down to 6-5.

However, the comeback efforts were not strong enough as the Gauchos combined for three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to solidify their lead, 9-5.

Cal Poly was able to get one more run in the top of the seventh, but was shut down after that as UCSB finished off the win, 9-6.

The Mustangs will return home to face off against Hawai’i in a four-game series at Bob Janssen Field on April 9.