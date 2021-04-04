Women’s Tennis extends win streak to 10 with 4-1 win over Northridge

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis remained undefeated with their 10th straight win this season, defeating the Matadors of Cal State Northridge (CSUN) 4-1 in a match that was ended early at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The win takes the Mustangs to 10-0 on the season with a 4-0 Big West Conference record and drops the Matadors to 5-3 on the season and a 2-2 record in Big West play. The 10-win start to the season is already the most the Mustangs have had in a season since 2011.

The match began strong for Cal Poly as they took the doubles point from CSUN, a feat familiar with the team as they have taken the doubles point in all but one of their matches this season.

Doubles matches began with a strong showing by the first time duo of redshirt sophomore Emily Ackerman and redshirt junior MacKenzie Worsnop, who had a dominating 6-2 victory in the No. 1 spot.

Next, the doubles point was won when the No. 2 duo of redshirt freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette got their sixth win of the season with a 6-3 victory over Jacquie Tan and Ekatarina Repina.

Cal Poly’s No. 3 pair of Grace Olyphant and Shreya Ravilla were locked in a tie with CSUN before the match was ended early.

In singles play, the Matadors evened the score 1-1 with a straight sets (6-3, 6-2) victory over Cal Poly’s Kim Bhunu. This would be the only point Northridge recorded in the match.

Olyphant responded for the Mustangs with a decisive straight sets (6-2, 6-3) victory at the No. 5 spot, her fourth singles victory of the season.

LaMette continued her season of domination when she beat Jolene Coetzee in straight sets (7-5, 6-1) to move her win streak to 10 in singles play this season, taking the score to 3-1 in favor of Cal Poly.

The Mustangs secured the win after Ackerman had a 7-6, 6-3 victory at the No. 4 spot, recording her ninth straight win and remaining undefeated.

Worsnop and Dunkle were in the middle of back-and-forth matches against CSUN when the match was ended early, both finishing with leads over the Matadors in the third set.

The Mustangs will look to stay atop the Big West Conference with their final home matches of the season against Cal State Fullerton on April 9 and UC San Diego on April 10.