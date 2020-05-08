Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies likely to include current and future graduates

Cal Poly announced that 2020 spring and fall commencement will likely happen in spring 2021, according to a campus-wide email.

If graduation for 2020 graduates is held in spring 2021, the university would host college-based ceremonies Saturday, Sunday and Monday June 12-14, 2021.

“Because of the rapidly evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot say with certainty that we will host a fall 2020 commencement in December,” Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey wrote in the email.

However, if commencement can be held in fall 2020, college-based ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13.

The Saturday ceremonies includes College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, College of Architecture and Environmental Design and College of Engineering sequentially at 9:00a.m., 1:00p.m. and 5:00p.m.

The Sunday ceremonies include Orfalea College of Business, College of Science and Mathematics and College of Liberal Arts sequentially at 9:00a.m., 1:00p.m. and 5:00p.m.

If 2020 graduates can be honored in December, June 2021 ceremonies will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, 2021, according to tradition.

The final plans for 2020 commencements will be sent out early fall quarter, according to the email.

All eligible class of 2020 graduates are invited to the next available in-person commencement ceremony.