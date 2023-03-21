The annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend street party drew a crowd of about 4,000 people on Saturday and brought 105 citations and arrests, according to a city news release.

The city of San Luis Obispo issued a news release detailing the citations issued and number of arrests made on Friday, March 17 and on Saturday, March 18.

Bars in Downtown San Luis Obispo opened at 6 a.m. on Friday and had a steady stream of people throughout the day, according to the news release. There were no major incidents reported on Friday, the city said.

In conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day, many Cal Poly students celebrate “St. Fratty’s Day” the following Saturday morning. Thousands of people gathered at the intersection of Hathway and Bond. According to the news release, noise complaint calls were received as early as 4 a.m., and many large parties were shut down.

The Hathway and Bond intersection was closed off at 7 a.m. and reopened at 10:30 a.m. as the crowd dispersed.

San Luis Obispo Police anticipated large crowds for celebrations and increased staff in preparation, including partnering with Cal Poly University Police to coordinate response.

SLO’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend recap comes after many residents advocated for stricter enforcement of city code and a longer safety enhancement zone, which doubles fines for city code violations.

Students climb utility pole on Hathway Avenue on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Credit: Chloe Kern | Mustang News



