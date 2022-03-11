Student soloists to be featured at Cal Poly Symphony’s Winter Concert tonight

The Cal Poly Symphony’s Winter Concert features four works by Spanish composers performed by four student soloists.

The concert will take place on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Miossi Hall in the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center.

“I love when students can give the energy of a solo performance, but also be in charge of the interpretation, to a huge extent,” music professor and conductor David Arrivée said. “My job is to just help those soloists.”

All four soloists are winners of the Cal Poly Music Department’s Solo Competition held in November. Students from all majors were welcome to audition for the chance to perform at this symphony.

“It was really validating, cause it was a lot of work preparing this aria, and just knowing that my colleagues and faculty thought it was good enough,” vocalist and solo competition winner Dylan Benander said.

Students were able to choose what piece to audition with, choosing from the same pieces that are being showcased at the symphony, Arrivée said.

The two vocalists, contralto Dylan Benander and alto Mady Frei, are both music seniors. Benander will be performing “Mio tcor che mi sai dir” from George Frideric Handel’s “Rinaldo.” Frei will be singing “Erbarme dich, mein Gott” from Johann Sebastian Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion.”

Two of the students, cellist Karlson Can and violinist Fiona Soentrisno, are instrumentalists. Can, a music senior, will be playing the first movements of composer Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85. Soentrisno, a computer science senior, will be performing the first movement of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, Op. 14.

Can said they felt a sense of shock after finding out they won this opportunity.

Last year, this showcase was a virtual event while their other concerts were either hybrid or fully virtual.

“To go from playing in front of my laptop all year to sitting in front of hundreds of people and the entire orchestra can be a little scary,” cellist Can said.

Tickets range from $15 to $20 for the public and $10 for students. To purchase tickets visit the Cal Poly Ticket Office Website or call 805-756-4849.

For more information about the symphony, visit the Cal Poly Symphony or Music Department’s Website.