Students and parents hesitate to rent off campus for the fall

Winter quarter is typically the time for students to begin looking into signing leases and making commitments for housing the next academic year.

After a long virtual year, the search for off-campus housing looks different than it has in the past. Some parents want their students to have a college experience, but they also find it difficult to make a financial commitment.

Even though classes are projected to be in person for the fall, no official announcement has been made. Parents could save a lot of money by potentially keeping their students at home. With hesitation and uncertainty regarding classes for fall quarter, the housing market in San Luis Obispo seems to have stagnated — an unusual characteristic for this time of year.