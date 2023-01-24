The search for a permanent California State University (CSU) chancellor is underway and students and faculty are encouraged to participate, according to a campus-wide email President Jeffrey Armstrong sent on Thursday.

The search is being conducted by the CSU Board of Trustees and will feature three open forums throughout the state for CSU stakeholders to share their thoughts on what qualities the next chancellor should have.

The chancellor’s role is to oversee the CSU’s 23 campuses, including 477,000 students and 56,000 faculty and staff, according to the CSU website.

Those interested can participate in the forums in-person or virtually via livestreams of the forums.

How to attend a CSU Chancellor Search forum

Feb. 7, 12-2 p.m.

Location: CSU Chancellor’s Office Dumke Auditorium in Long Beach

Register for virtual public comment here.

Feb. 8, 12-2 p.m.

Location: CSU Bakersfield’s Doré Theatre

Register for virtual public comment here.

Feb. 9, 12-2 p.m.

Location: San Francisco State University, McKenna Theatre (Creative Arts Building)

Register for virtual public comment here.

Former Chancellor Joseph Castro resigned over his mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints against one of his administrators. The position was held briefly by Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea and is currently held by Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester.

“Our goal is to create the largest and most diverse pool of highly skilled and talented individuals, and to identify the single individual best suited to lead the most significant university system in the nation at this very important time for the CSU,” CSU Board of Trustees Chair Wenda Fong said in a Jan 5. news release.

To learn more about the search process, submit feedback, nominate a candidate for chancellor or to inform the recruitment process, visit the Chancellor Search website.