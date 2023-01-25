Since May, agricultural business junior Jack Busch has been organizing the annual Ag Showcase — a career fair with an emphasis on agriculture but open to students of all majors.

This week, Busch’s work is coming into fruition.

The 33rd annual Ag Showcase, put on by the Agribusiness Management and National Agricultural Marketing Association Club, is a three-day event beginning Wednesday night.

“Even if Ag is in the name, it’s still a career fair for all,” said Busch, the club’s Ag Showcase chair.

To kick off the career fair, a business-casual Industry Social will be hosted at Madonna Inn on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Following the Industry Social, the two-day Ag Showcase will take place at Cal Poly’s Farm Shop from 9:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The showcase is set to host about 100 company representatives, connecting students with opportunities for internships and careers.

The club’s faculty adviser Lynn Hamilton describes the nature of the Ag Showcase as one, large “loop.”

“The event capitalizes on the great talent of Cal Poly students,” Hamilton said. “Since most companies send Cal Poly graduates as their representatives, they expect talent.”

The showcase is an important fundraiser for the Cal Poly Agribusiness Management and National Agri-Marketing Association Club. Companies are able to fund student scholarships, and last year, the showcase garnered about $18,000 in scholarships for students.

Visit the club’s website to learn more about the showcase and see what companies will be in attendance.