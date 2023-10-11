With the closure of Robert E. Kennedy Library, students are left to find new study spaces, meeting spots and places to fulfill their printing needs.

Instead of students having to set out to buy home printers, Cal Poly is offering alternative options, including University Graphic Systems (UGS) allowing students to use their printers.

Student-available printers have been open in the University Union, but UGS, located in the Graphic Arts Building (BLDG 26), is allowing students to come and print using their Quickprint services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Led by a team of 10 Cal Poly students, UGS offers printing for Cal Poly students and staff. UGS offers printing of various items such as resumes, business cards, graduation announcements, banners, shirts, stickers and more.

Standard sheets of paper can be printed for 15 cents per black-and-white single-sided page.

Students can visit UGS in room 212A and find more information on all of UGS’s offerings on their website. For questions on smaller orders, students can contact ugs@calpoly.edu, for larger quantity orders they can contact ugssales@calpoly.edu and specialty orders they can contact ugsspecialty@calpoly.edu.