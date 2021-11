Día de los Muertos, which translates to “Day of the Dead” in English, is a Mexican holiday traditionally celebrated on the first and second days of November to honor passed loved ones.

This year, Cal Poly’s Native American and Indigenous Cultural Center put on its own celebration in the University Union, where various colorful altars were displayed to honor students’ passed loved ones, as well as Native American and Indigenous women whose lives were cut short due to power-based violence.