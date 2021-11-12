Here’s why the Cal Poly P was painted red this week

Students painted Cal Poly’s P on the hill red in honor of National Veterans Awareness Week this week.

The P’s color was changed from it’s usual white on Sunday by the Center for Military Connected Students (CMCS) and the Student Veterans and Dependents (SVD) Club.

The color red was chosen in dedication to the campaign RED, which stands for Remember Everyone Deployed. Participants wear red for the week to celebrate the campaign.

For Cal Poly’s CMCS and SVD clubs, painting the P red served as a way to celebrate and thank those who were deployed.

Electrical engineering junior Tien Le, an active member of the club, said painting the P was a great way to express gratitude as a community.

“I’m glad I was able to do it, and to support the message,” Le said. “I think we should be thankful for those who have served in our military, and to thank them for doing their part overseas or at home, and coming back and doing their part in society as well.”

On Friday, students of the organizations hiked back up the hill to return the P to its white color.

“I’m glad that everyone who could make it showed up to help in the paintings,” Le said. “I was thankful that everyone who showed up on both days was able to put in effort for Veterans Awareness Week.”